Police: Keizer man arrested after stabbing brother

A 30-year-old from Keizer was arrested Wednesday after police said he stabbed his brother during a fight in the home the two share with their mother.

Officers from the Keizer Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of McNary Heights Drive North at 3:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing during a domestic disturbance.

The officers found brothers James Darryl Casey, 30, and William Session Casey, 25, who were both involved in the incident. Both of the brothers had injuries from knives that were sustained during the altercation.

The brothers were taken to Salem Hospital where they were treated and released.

James Daryl Casey was arrested by investigators and faces charges of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility and was scheduled to be in court Thursday.

