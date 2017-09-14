Police investigating shooting in Vancouver; victim hospitalized, suspect in custody

Police are investigating a shooting in Vancouver.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a man saying he had been shot near the 1900 block of Todd Road at 3:03 p.m. Thursday.

First responders arrived and provided medical aid to the victim. A suspect was also taken into custody at the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said it appears the victim and suspect know each other. There is no threat to the community in connection with this case, according to investigators.

No additional details were released by police Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.