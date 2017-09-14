PCC opens new resource center for DACA students and families

Officials with Portland Community College say they are ready to help DACA recipients and their families after receiving a $50,000 grant to launch the DREAM Center.

School officials said the center is the first of its kind at any Oregon college and is designed to help Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and their families with multiple issues including community resources and funding for emergency services.

According to Liliana Luna, the Rock Creek Campus Multicultural Center coordinator who led the effort to start the DREAM Center, undocumented students have been asking for this center for years, but President Trump's recent policy changes to the DACA program has sped up the need for the center.

"The Administration's actions have triggered unprecedented challenges for our undocumented students," Luna explained. "At PCC, we recognize that DREAMer students face unique barriers that require additional mental, emotional and financial support. The new DREAM Center would focus on the empowerment, support and retention of DREAMers and their families."

The funding for the DREAM Center is coming from Meyer Memorial Trust through the Oregon Immigrant and Refugee Funders Collaborative.

The college’s board of directors declared the school a “sanctuary college” last December.

