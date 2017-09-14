Old Grant HS lockers repurposed for homeless women in N. Portland

The Grant High School modernization project is now underway and that means out with the old and in with the new. But some of that old stuff is new again after the school donated it to local homeless women.

About 30 lockers from Grant have a new home at the Kenton Women’s Village in north Portland. It’s where several women – who were once homeless – live in tiny homes built by students and local architects.

When a subcontractor working at Gr ant High School heard the lockers were heading for the landfill, he and some other people connected with Catholic Charities to bring them to the women’s housing community.

The lockers will likely be used for food storage, but Lynette Ingalls has other ideas.

She’s lived in the Kenton’s Women’s Village for three months and is so grateful for any and all donations.

“I love it you know. Different things I thought of like planter boxes and just different things. You know, we could paint the outside of them," she said.

Other items from Gr ant High School are being recycled on an international level. Some of their old furniture is going to a school in the country of Burundi in Africa.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.