Deputies investigating multiple mailbox break-ins in Happy Valley

Clackamas County deputies say they've received several reports of community mail boxes that have been broken into in the Happy Valley area.

Near Southeast 131st Avenue and Southeast Normandy Drive, several mail boxes appeared to have been pried open.

A sign on the front of the mail boxes is directing people to pick up their mail at the Clackamas DCU off Empire Court.

The sign also reads, "we are unable to deliver to your boxes at this time, pending repair."

Those who live in the neighborhood say the boxes were broken into sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.

Peter Giordano lives near SE 131st and SE Normandy says Monday when they went to get the mail they discovered the boxes had been ripped open.

“We went out with the kids to check our mail, the whole thing was opened from the outside," said Giordano.

The U.S. Postal Service says on their website that those caught damaging mailboxes could be fined up to $250,000 or put in prison for up three years for each act of vandalism.

Giordano says they were lucky and it didn't appear that they were affected by the vandalism, but adds other neighbors might not be so lucky.

“I’m sure that some folks are going to have to go through the credit agencies and all that stuff just in case," Giordano said. "If they are getting checks and all that stuff and that is extremely frustrating.”

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says at this point they don't have any leads to go on or a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office.

