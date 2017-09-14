Westbound I-84 reopens in Gorge after Eagle Creek Fire shut down highway

Ten days after the Eagle Creek Fire shut down Interstate 84, the westbound lanes reopened Thursday night.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced westbound traffic could once again move from Hood River to Troutdale, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The eastbound lanes remain closed.

All westbound off-ramps along the 45-mile stretch of road also remain closed for now. That includes the ramp to Cascade Locks, with people traveling there still required to use Bridge of the Gods.

Drivers are not permitted to stop anywhere along the highway, as it remains an active fire zone.

Travelers will see active fires along the highway and firefighters will continue to work in the area, but stopping on the shoulders creates a safety hazard.

Cars parked on the shoulder will be towed. ODOT reports that tow trucks are staged in the area to ensure stopped vehicles are immediately towed away.

Crews doing rock scaling above the old highway near Bonneville Dam, bringing down loose rocks/boulders. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bvSgI4mmGW — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 14, 2017

ODOT had stated earlier Thursday that opening the westbound lanes of traffic was the top priority, but increased fire activity on the east side of the fire initially made Thursday night’s reopening uncertain.

Crews continue working to remove burned trees and hazardous rocks that were loosened in the fire.

Long-term, ODOT reported that drivers should expect intermittent closures of I-84 in the fall and winter, as the rainy season may make the already unstable hillsides even worse.

