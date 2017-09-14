Smoke from Eagle Creek Fire returning to metro area due to easterly winds

Many Portlanders may have noticed smoke rolling back into the area but they should not be alarmed.

Easterly winds are causing smoke to drift back into the Portland metro area Thursday night. Good news is the fire is not moving west.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the smoke will come and go over the next few days due to upper-level wind.

Smoke moving back into metro area on northeast wind this evening. THE #EagleCreekFire IS NOT MOVING WEST. Smoke will be nearby 2 more days pic.twitter.com/mXdtgxGtJF — FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) September 15, 2017

A big plume of smoke can be seen in the Columbia River Gorge. Firefighters say the cause is due to crews doing burn outs Thursday night.

Big plume in Cascade Locks. Firefighter just told me crews doing burn outs tonight & smoke is moving to #PDX @fox12oregon #eaglecreekfire pic.twitter.com/xh6hpgl8uW — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 15, 2017

Local fire districts are asking people not to call 911 due to the smoke, unless they actually see fire or evidence of a fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.