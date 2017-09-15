Four people injured in crash after car runs stop sign in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Four people injured in crash after car runs stop sign in Gresham

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on West Powell Boulevard in Gresham Thursday night.

Gresham Police department said one vehicle ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle.

Two people are in critical condition and two people received minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.