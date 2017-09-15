Sea Hawkers Booster Club delivers $1,200 worth of food, items to Cascade Locks Ale House

The people of Cascade Locks have been busy cooking for fire crews trying to protect their home: the beloved Columbia River Gorge.

They’ve been without a job for 12 days, ever since the Eagle Creek Fire started. But they’re volunteering their time to feed fire crews.

“Breakfast burritos with hash browns, scrambled eggs, ham. They did a turkey dinner last night, tomorrow is fried rice and terriyaki,” said Sally Drew, a cook at the Cascade Inn.

The combination of the volunteers culinary skills and compassion is serving up the perfect recipe. Thousands of meals have been pumping out of the closed kitchen at the Cascade Locks Ale House.

“There’s competition to see who gets the most firefighter hugs,” said Drew.

And this week, their menu just got a lot bigger. The Seattle Sea Hawkers Booster Club donated $1,200 worth of food and supplies.

Members of the booster club traveled to Cascade Locks Thursday to deliver the food and supplies. And not only did they donate, but they also took some time out to volunteer.

As volunteers were helping pass out food and supplies, they received news that I-84 westbound reopened.

“It’s fantastic 84 is open! I had to take a boat to get here today,” said Sheyenne Heuker, who works in the Gorge.

