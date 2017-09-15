Eagle Creek Fire 28 percent contained, more than 41,500 acres burned

The Eagle Creek Fire was almost a third contained Thursday evening, with 11 percent more of the fire contained compared to the day before.

Fire officials reported the wildfire in the Columbia Gorge, which has been burning since Sept. 2, was 28 percent contained and covered approximately 41,550 acres.

While the fire grew by about 4,000 acres between Wednesday and Thursday, crews increased the fire’s containment by 11 percent – it was 17 percent contained Wednesday.

The Eagle Creek Fire has sent smoke across the Columbia Gorge and easterly winds caused smoke to drift back into the Portland metro area Thursday night.

The coming weekend weather should help the crews fighting the Eagle Creek Fire, the FOX 12 Weather team sees rain in the forecast.

Traffic in the Gorge has improved, thanks to the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 reopening Thursday night, ten days after the Eagle Creek Fire shut down the interstate from Hood River to Troutdale. The westbound ramps along that stretch remain closed though.

Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced the westbound I-84 ramps into and out of Cascade Locks reopened. ODOT and its partner agencies determined the immediate threat from the Eagle Creek fire to that part of the interstate had diminished.

However, the eastbound lanes of the section of I-84 remain closed and ODOT currently has no reopening planned.

I-84 WB ramps in and out of Cascade Locks now open, other ramps closed Hood River-Troutdale. EB lanes still closed, no schedule to reopen. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) September 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.