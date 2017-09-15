Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into NW Portland apartment buildi - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into NW Portland apartment building

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man who was “very drunk” crashed into an apartment building in northwest Portland early Friday morning, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at the Cornell Woods Apartments with pictures from the scene. 

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Jon Michael Thomas, rammed into an apartment around 3:15 a.m. 

The sheriff’s office said Thomas doesn’t live at the apartment complex and told deputies he was not sure why he ended up at the building. 

No one was reported injured in the crash. Toxicology results on Thomas were pending as of 7:30 a.m.

