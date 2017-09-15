Police: Man arrested for shooting that injured one in Vancouver

Police have identified the 26-year-old Vancouver man who was taken into custody for allegedly shooting another man Thursday.

Vancouver police officers responded to a 911 call from a man saying he had been shot near the 1900 block of Todd Road at 3:03 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was provided medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his left arm.

Police said the shooter and victim knew each other and early reports show the shooting appeared to be over money.

The suspect, identified as Joseph J. Carswell, was booked into jail on a first-degree assault charge.

