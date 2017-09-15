Child hit by car while crossing street in Mill City, woman arrested

A 10-year-old girl was struck by a car while she was in a crosswalk in Mill City Thursday, deputies said.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call to its dispatch center at 6:30 p.m. on the report of a child being struck by a vehicle on Broadway Street near 3rd Street.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a 10-year-old Mill City girl was on her way to a school book fair when she was hit by a 2005 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 20-year-old Natasha Marie Lynn Bodda of Mill City, attempted to leave the scene, according to witnesses.

One of the witnesses chased after Bodda, catching up with her several blocks away from the crash. Bodda then agreed to return to the scene with the witness and wait for responding deputies.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital, then to OHSU. She received surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Bodda and she was lodged in the Linn County Jail for charges of DUII drugs-marijuana, failure to perform duties as a driver in an injury motor vehicle crash, second-degree assault, driving while suspended-violation, driving uninsured and failure to yield right of way to pedestrian.

