Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Gaston - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Gaston

Posted: Updated:
(courtesy Gaston Fire District) (courtesy Gaston Fire District)
GASTON, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire in Gaston Friday.

Crews from the Gaston Fire District and Forest Grove Fire Department responded to reports of a porch fire at a residence in the 11000 block of Southwest Springhill Road at 5:41 a.m.

The residents of the home were asleep at the time the fire started but were all evacuated safely from the home.

According to officials, the fire is believed to have started in bark dust in the front of the home before spreading to wooden furniture on the front porch, eventually moving into other parts of the home, including the roof.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.