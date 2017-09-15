Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Gaston

Firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire in Gaston Friday.

Crews from the Gaston Fire District and Forest Grove Fire Department responded to reports of a porch fire at a residence in the 11000 block of Southwest Springhill Road at 5:41 a.m.

The residents of the home were asleep at the time the fire started but were all evacuated safely from the home.

According to officials, the fire is believed to have started in bark dust in the front of the home before spreading to wooden furniture on the front porch, eventually moving into other parts of the home, including the roof.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.