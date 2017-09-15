Andy’s Adventures: Pendleton Round-Up

Andy Carson wrapped up his fun adventures in Eastern Oregon with a visit to Pendleton for a wild time at the historic round-up.

The Pendleton Round-Up kicked off Wednesday, and features bucking horse, talented musicians and family-friendly fun.

Andy dressed for the occasion with a cowboy hat and shiny big belt buckle.

A post shared by Andy C (@andythec) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

To learn more about the annual event, visit PendletonRoundUp.com.

