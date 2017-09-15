All Level 3 evacuations downgraded in Multnomah Co.

An interactive map from Multnomah County shows areas, seen here in orange, now in Level 2 evacuations. As of noon Friday, there were no areas in the county under Level 3 evacuations. (KPTV)

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that all Level 3 evacuation areas in the county have been downgraded to Level 2 as of 12 p.m.

In a release, the sheriff’s office noted that they had consulted with fire officials to determine that the fire lines on the west end of the Eagle Creek Fire were secured to the point of changing the evacuation levels.

Fire officials reported the wildfire in the Columbia Gorge, which has been burning since Sept. 2, was 28 percent contained and covered approximately 41,550 acres.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents who can now return home that those areas that were at Level 3 are still at a Level 2 warning, meaning they need to be set to leave at any time if fire behavior changes.

Residents returning to the area are being asked to visit the re-entry center at the Corbett Community Church located at 34309 Northeast Mershon Road. Officials said they need to bring identification in order to receive credentials and instructions on returning to your neighborhood.

The center opened at noon Friday and will stay open until midnight. It will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday.

The sheriff’s office also is reminding those returning home to only bring home small pets, advising that livestock and horses should still remain out of the area until other evacuations levels are lifted.

The county has an interactive map at MultCo.US to show the latest evacuation level information, and people with questions can also call 211.

