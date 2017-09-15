'Portlandia' casting director talks about finding local talent

The faces featured on the hit series "Portlandia" over the past eight seasons have been on screen thanks to casting director Simon Max Hill.

Simon has helped launched several local actors into Hollywood careers with their appearances on "Portlandia."

He didn't expect the show to be as successful as it's turned out to be, but he's happy about it.

Simon spoke with Stephanie Kralevich about his time on the series and how he scopes out talent in the Rose City. To learn more about Simon's casting projects, visit his website.

