Portland launching new service to help renters apply for housing

The city of Portland is launching a new website to help people find and qualify for available housing.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the creation of One App Oregon in partnership with the existing site NoAppFee.com.

Once it's launched later this year, the new website will help individuals and families who've had difficulty qualifying for housing in the past.

"Now, you have a system that used to be a market rate, but now incorporates all of the city's solutions into it,” NoAppFee.com creator Tyrone Poole explained. “So it makes it so much more powerful with all of these solutions that overcome barriers"

The new system will screen applicants against a full list of vacant properties for a single fee while incorporating existing programs in Portland that help renters overcome obstacles like past evictions and criminal records.

