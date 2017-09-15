ODOT closing WB I-84 Saturday morning for tree removal

Just a day after reopening westbound lanes of Interstate 84 following the Eagle Creek Fire, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday that it will close the highway for a short time Saturday.

The closure will happen from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Hood River to Troutdale and is being done to remove large trees that ODOT said are endangering the road.

Crews from the Bonneville Power Administration will remove the trees, some of which are located near Toothrock Tunnel, and highway crews will be on standby to make repairs if any road barriers are damaged.

Westbound lanes of the highway reopened Thursday evening after closing on September 4 due to the wildfire, which has grown to over 41,000 acres.

Transportation officials said changes in the still-active fire could cause the highway to close again and added that there still is no scheduled date yet for the eastbound lanes to reopen.

