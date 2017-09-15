Deputies arrest Clatskanie 18-year-old suspected of sexually abusing a child

Deputies arrest Clatskanie 18-year-old suspected of sexually abu - KPTV - FOX 12

John Lewis booking photo (Columbia Co. Jail) John Lewis booking photo (Columbia Co. Jail)
CLATSKANIE, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old from Clatskanie after the teen was identified as the suspect in a sexual assault involving a child.

Investigators said they received information last week that a 6-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted by the teen, identified as John Lewis.

After their investigation, they determined that when Lewis was a juvenile he had sexually assaulted the child in a different part of the state.

Deputies took Lewis into custody Thursday without incident, and he was taken to the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges of sexual abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies believe there may be additional victims in this investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 503 397-1521.

