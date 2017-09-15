Central Catholic golfer gives back to group that put her on course to Augusta

A Central Catholic freshman is taking her talents to Augusta, Georgia where she will play in the National Drive, Chip and Putt Competition next April, but for now, she's giving back to the organization that helped get her there.

Elise Deschaine is just 14 years old but she's already a better golfer than most people will ever be. It all started with help from the First Tee of Greater Portland.

"This course here, the Children's Course, is where she first started playing golf and taking lessons," said Elise's mom, Jasmine Deschaine.

"I mostly just started to create friendships and have fun through a different sport," Elise said.

Now, five years later she's one of the best young golfers in the state of Oregon.

"She's a scratch golfer. She could beat me around the course any day of the week, that's for sure," said Justin Ratte with First Tee of Greater Portland.

Elise has played in tournaments all over the country and this is her third time participating in the Drive, Chip and Putt Competition.

"I just gave it all I got this year and it definitely paid off," said Elise.

After placing at two tournaments in Oregon, Elise went to The Olympic Club in San Francisco where she won the top spot.

"I can't believe it. I mean, I can, but I can't," said Jasmine.

Next April, Elise will head to Augusta, Georgia during Masters Week for the Drive, Chip and Putt Competition Finals.

"I always had a desire to beat my dad one day, so that's kind of the reason I stuck with it to reach that goal, which I did, so," said Elise.

Other than beating her dad, she's not letting it all go to her head. She's now a mentor at First Tee of Greater Portland.

"She comes out about once a week and hangs with our younger girls in the program," said Justin.

"It's just so fun to give back to young aspiring girls who were like me five years ago," Elise said. "When I'm on the golf course and it's just me and the ball and a club, it's a great feeling."

Elise also volunteers with LPGA Girls Golf at the Children's Course, and she hopes to play in college in four years.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.