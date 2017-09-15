Boil water order lifted for Crystal Springs Water District customers

The Crystal Springs Water District has lifted its boil water notice for customers in Hood River County.

The notice was issued on Wednesday after the district reported a main line break in the Mount Hood area.

Customers were asked to boil all drinking water, as well as water for making ice cubes, washing food, brushing teeth and any other activity involving the consumption of water.

On Friday, the district said after analyzing several water test samples they determined that the water is safe to drink.

