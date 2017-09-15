Cyclists report tripwire at new bike trail in NE Portland

Portland's bike community is hoping to put the brakes on a dangerous prank after police received reports of tripwire found at a popular riding trail.

Bike Portland members reported two cases of tripwires in high bike traffic areas, including at Gateway Green in east Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 they were called to Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast Irving Street Monday after reports of tripwire across the ground, but officers said the wire was gone by the time they got there.

Bike Portland reported a second incident Thursday, also at Gateway Green.

Members of Portland's biking community are warning riders to be extra careful and to watch out for wire, fishing line or rope so they don't get clothes-lined while riding.

Joytika Jee told FOX 12 she worries about her son getting tripped up out on the trails and has some harsh words for whoever is behind the tripwire.

"They are vindictive, mean, and have no purpose in life than to hurt other people,” Jee said. “My son rides around where I live, and I wouldn't want him to trip over it because he's going to break his nose!"

According to Bike Portland, this isn't the first time something like this has happened. They reported that someone strung up tripwire to allegedly target bike riders in 2010.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau call these reports concerning and said they want to hear from anyone who encounters tripwire in any public place.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.