OSP detectives surprise students with robot donation

Robotics students at Brookings-Harbor High School got quite the surprise Thursday when detectives from Oregon State Police visited their class.

Detectives Allen and Keller came to the school to talk about their bomb squad and how techs used the robot they had brought with them to disable dangerous explosives.

What the students didn't know was that the decommissioned robot was set to be destroyed but instead was donated to their class.

The students can study it and even do experiments, thanks to extra parts that were donated as well.

The OSP said the class and teachers were extremely surprised by the gift and credited Trooper Kennedy from the Gold Beach Patrol office with suggesting the donation.

