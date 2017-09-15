Over 1.7 million fish evacuated from hatchery due to debris from Eagle Creek Fire

Staff at Cascade Hatchery are evacuating more than 1.7 million fish due to the threat of debris flow in areas burned by the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said about 1.65 million coho salmon and 132,000 spring Chinook salmon will be evacuated from the hatchery.

"Rain is forecast next week in areas scorched by the Eagle Creek Fire, and we expect to see mudslides and debris flow," said Brett Requa, ODFW east region hatchery coordinator. "This could overwhelm the screens on our water intake, reducing or completely shutting off the flow of water that sustain these fish, so we want to get them moved now."

ODFW said 500,000 Umatilla River coho and 500,000 Lostine River coho will be moved to Leaburg Hatchery, where they will stay until next spring and then hauled back to the Umatilla and Lostine Rivers.

Staff will also move 350,000 Yakama coho to Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery and 300,000 will be hauled to Willard National Fish Hatchery.

ODFW said the 132,000 spring Chinook will be hauled to Sandy Fish Hatchery.

According to ODFW, Bonneville Hatchery has well water available and is not expected to be hit as hard by the debris flow.

