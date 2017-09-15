Deputies: Keizer police cadet rolls SUV following road rage incident

An off-duty cadet with the Keizer Police Department and another driver could soon both be facing charges following what investigators are calling a road rage incident Thursday evening.

Officers with the Keizer Police Department, along with personnel from the Keizer Fire District, responded to reports of a crash on Keizer Station Boulevard NE northeast of the intersection of Lockhaven Drive NE just before 7 p.m.

The officers determined that two vehicles were involved in the incident, one that had flipped and came to rest on its top on the roadway and another vehicle which left the scene following the incident.

Officers at the scene recognized the vehicle at the scene, a 1985 Ford Bronco, as belonging to the 17-year-old cadet, which was confirmed by fire personnel.

The cadet was taken to Salem Hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash. The three passengers in the SUV suffered no injuries.

Because of the cadet’s connection with the police department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

The responding deputies determined that both drivers were involved in the road rage incident, with both speeding excessively and driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Deputies believe the other driver involved in the incident cut off the cadet before slamming his brakes, leading the cadet to turn his SUV in an attempt to avoid the other car and flipping the Bronco instead.

Deputies located the second driver, 29-year-old Juan C. Vazquez, at his residence and took him into custody. He was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility and faces one count of reckless driving and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The cadet, who is not being identified due to his being a minor, will be referred to the Marion County Juvenile Department for the same charges Vazquez faces.

