Police: Man arrested in connection with June attempted kidnapping in Beaverton

Beaverton police arrested a 27-year-old man Friday for an attempted kidnapping involving a 16-year-old that happened in June.

On June 7, police responded to the 5800 block of Southwest Erickson Avenue on the report of an attempted kidnapping.

The teen told police she was walking toward Allen Boulevard when a man passed her going the opposite direction on the sidewalk. She then heard someone running toward her and was grabbed by the man.

Investigators said the man grabbed the girl by the arm with his right hand and threatened to hurt her while holding a knife in his left hand.

FOX 12 spoke to the victim who said the suspect said "he was going to kill me." The man eventually let go of her when he saw another person nearby.

On Friday, detectives arrested Robert Friesen, 27, in connection with the attempted kidnapping.

Friesen was lodged in the Washington County Jail and charged with attempted kidnapping in the first degree, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police believe there may be additional victims due to the nature of the case.

Anyone with information about the June 7 attempted kidnapping, or has any information on additional victims is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111.

