Harvey's Comedy Club reopens with new owners

Just when many people thought Harvey’s Comedy Club downtown could be shutting its doors for good, new owners stepped in. They put on their first show Friday night after only buying the place three weeks ago.

“Don’t know how it happened, but we had a lot of help and we have a great staff and we gotta give kudos to all of them,” said new co-owner, Jeff Kafoury.

Harvey’s Comedy Club is one the longest running comedy clubs in the city. A few months ago, the long-time owner retired.

But two new owners, who said they bought the place only three weeks ago, decided to open it back up to provide laughs for the next generation.

It was a full house Friday night as comics took the stage. The headliner was Mo Mandel, who has made appearances on shows like Chelsea Lately, had his own special on Comedy Central, and even guest starred on Modern Family.

“I love this club to perform because it’s a great stage, great history, and Portland’s a super fun town,” said Mandel.

One of the new owners told FOX 12 he used to work at the club, and he knew he had to buy it, preserve it, and keep its doors open.

