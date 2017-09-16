Harvey's Comedy Club reopens with new owners

A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
A 10-year-old girl was struck by a car while she was in a crosswalk in Mill City Thursday, deputies said.More >
A 10-year-old girl was struck by a car while she was in a crosswalk in Mill City Thursday, deputies said.More >
A three-month investigation into a major drug trafficking operation that was bringing large amounts of meth and heroin into the Portland metro area ended with four arrests, according to police.More >
A three-month investigation into a major drug trafficking operation that was bringing large amounts of meth and heroin into the Portland metro area ended with four arrests, according to police.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire was almost a third contained Thursday evening, with 11 percent more of the fire contained compared to the day before.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire was almost a third contained Thursday evening, with 11 percent more of the fire contained compared to the day before.More >
Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on West Powell Boulevard in Gresham Thursday night.More >
Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on West Powell Boulevard in Gresham Thursday night.More >
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >
A Springfield man said he was let go from his job for what he calls an act of kindness. The man, a former truck driver, was in Florida before Hurricane Irma hit and said he saw an opportunity to help.More >
A Springfield man said he was let go from his job for what he calls an act of kindness. The man, a former truck driver, was in Florida before Hurricane Irma hit and said he saw an opportunity to help.More >
Teens with fireworks were spotted near the scene of a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that was contained to around two acres Tuesday.More >
Teens with fireworks were spotted near the scene of a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that was contained to around two acres Tuesday.More >
A Missouri teenager says a high school teacher told her during class that she was too "busty" and that "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.More >
A Missouri teenager says a high school teacher told her during class that she was too "busty" and that "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.More >