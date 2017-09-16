Eagle Creek Fire grows to more than 45K acres, 32 percent contained

Crews have been battling the Eagle Creek Fire for two weeks now.

On Saturday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire has burned 45,579 acres and is 32 percent contained.

There will be a community meeting at 12 p.m. Saturday at Hood River Valley High School to share information on the fire.

ODOT opened westbound lanes of I-84 on Thursday, but crews had the road closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for tree removal. Eastbound lanes are still closed and there is no schedule for reopening.

On Friday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced that all Level 3 evacuation areas in the county have been downgraded to a Level 2.

The sheriff’s office also is reminding those returning home to only bring home small pets, advising that livestock and horses should still remain out of the area until other evacuations levels are lifted.

The county has an interactive map at MultCo.US to show the latest evacuation level information, and people with questions can also call 211.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.