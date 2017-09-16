Westbound lanes of I-84 reopen after tree removal; eastbound lan - KPTV - FOX 12

Westbound lanes of I-84 reopen after tree removal; eastbound lanes still closed

Posted: Updated:
AIR 12 over Interstate 84. (KPTV) AIR 12 over Interstate 84. (KPTV)
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 after it was temporarily closed for tree removal.

The closure from Hood River to Troutdale lasted from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crews from the Bonneville Power Administration removed trees that were endangering the highway. Some of the trees were located near Toothrock Tunnel. 

Westbound lanes on I-84 were initially opened Thursday evening after closing on September 4 due to the Eagle Creek Fire, which has now grown to over 45,000 acres and is 32 percent contained.

Transportation officials said changes in the still-active fire could cause the highway to close again and added that there still is no scheduled date yet for the eastbound lanes to reopen.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.