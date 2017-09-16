Westbound lanes of I-84 reopen after tree removal; eastbound lanes still closed

An off-duty cadet with the Keizer Police Department and another driver could soon both be facing charges following what investigators are calling a road rage incident Thursday evening.More >
The heart of the Gorge is trying to come back to life, as it waits for the smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire to clear.More >
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >
Beaverton police arrested a 27-year-old man Friday in connection to an attempted kidnapping that happened in June.More >
Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, pleaded guilty Friday to all 14 counts of child sexual abuse against him.More >
Just when many people thought Harvey’s Comedy Club downtown could be shutting its doors for good, new owners stepped in. They put on their first show Friday night after only buying the place three weeks ago.More >
A Wisconsin jury says one of two teens charged in the 2014 Slenderman stabbing of a classmate was mentally ill when the attack happened.More >
