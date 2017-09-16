Westbound lanes of I-84 reopen after tree removal; eastbound lanes still closed

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 after it was temporarily closed for tree removal.

The closure from Hood River to Troutdale lasted from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crews from the Bonneville Power Administration removed trees that were endangering the highway. Some of the trees were located near Toothrock Tunnel.

Westbound lanes on I-84 were initially opened Thursday evening after closing on September 4 due to the Eagle Creek Fire, which has now grown to over 45,000 acres and is 32 percent contained.

Transportation officials said changes in the still-active fire could cause the highway to close again and added that there still is no scheduled date yet for the eastbound lanes to reopen.

