Deputies: Man wanted for brutal assault near Seattle arrested in - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man wanted for brutal assault near Seattle arrested in Beaverton

Wei Wang, jail booking photo (Washington County Sheriff's Office) Wei Wang, jail booking photo (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County deputies arrested a man wanted after a brutal assault that happened near Seattle, Washington.

Detectives from the King County Sheriff's Office alerted Washington County police agencies to be on the lookout for Wei Wang, 50, who was wanted after a brutal assault that happened in Shoreline, Washington Thursday.

King County detectives believed Wang was traveling through Oregon, and investigators obtained a nationwide felony warrant.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was driving through the parking lot of a hotel in Beaverton Friday night and noticed a vehicle associated with Wang.

Wang was then contacted and arrested by patrol deputies. He was lodged in the Washington County Jail where he now faces extradition back to the state of Washington.

