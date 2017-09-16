Group collecting signatures to get soda tax on Multnomah Co. ballot

Supporters of adding a soda tax in Multnomah County gathered signatures on the streets of Portland Saturday.

The coalition, Yes for Healthy Kids and Education, hope to gather enough signatures to put the soda tax on the May 2018 ballot in Multnomah County.

The group wants a distribution tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on sugary drinks, including soda, energy drinks and sweetened teas.

Money raised through the tax would fund pre-school for low-income children and other programs to support kids' health and well-being.

