Deputies: Three arrested after stolen car found in Cornelius

Three people were arrested Saturday after deputies found a stolen truck in Cornelius.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said at 10:44 a.m. a deputy assigned to the City of Cornelius was checking the parking lot of a business, located in the 2200 block of Baseline Street, and thought a vehicle in the lot was suspicious.

An employee at the business told the deputy that the people associated with the truck came into the business but had just walked away from the truck.

According to WCSO, the deputy learned that the truck was reported as stolen from a construction site in Beaverton.

Deputies did an area check and located the three people who were seen walking away from the truck.

William Litton, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Hailey Elden, 23, of Tigard, was arrested and charged with escape in the second degree, false information to police, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.

Kaylee Hathaway, 28, of Forest Grove was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on drug charges.

All three were lodged at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.