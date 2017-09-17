Despite smoky skies, thousands visit Mt. Angel for Oktoberfest

With smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire taking over Portland Saturday, the air quality was also not the best in other areas like Mt Angel.

That’s where thousands of people were outside for the city’s annual Oktoberfest.

“It would take a lot to ruin my time here,” said Jeremiah Rasca.

“We’re just here to have a good time and I don’t think much would keep us from coming,” said Becky Rasca.

It’s not just the music, food, and drinks that keep people coming every year. It’s also the slice of German culture.

“Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves,” said Keith Team.

Team hasn’t missed one Oktoberfest.

“No rain, no rain, we don’t want rain,” said Team.

While the rain held off this year, he said one thing is for sure different.

“This is the first smoky one that I can recall,” said Team.

Other people also took notice.

“I can’t stand the air quality as a matter of fact, like I said, I’ve been coughing all day,” said Katja Coulter.

For people closer to Portland though, they said coming to the festival was actually a relief.

“We hit the haze and the smoke and it was bad,” said Dorothy Marcoe.

