Race for the Cure, bridge work impacts traffic around downtown Portland

Traffic is expected to be impacted around the downtown Portland Sunday due to the Race for the Cure and bridge work.

Thousands of participants will be using the north sidewalk of the Hawthorne Bridge from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday. Officials said other pedestrians and bicyclists should use the bridge's south sidewalk during the race.

The Hawthorne drawbridge will not open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to the event.

Multnomah County said the center lanes of Southeast Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. to as late as 5 p.m. beneath the two Hawthorne Bridge eastside ramps to allow crews to inspect the structures.

The outside southbound lanes will remain open during the work.

The Broadway Bridge is also closed to all cars. Crews shut down bridge traffic Saturday morning for inspection they do every two years.

Officials say the bridge is expected to be closed until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

