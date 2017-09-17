Police: Man killed in SE Portland shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man killed in SE Portland shooting

A man was killed after a shooting in Southeast Portland.

Police said officers rushed to Southeast 28th Avenue between Powell and Rhone at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, and paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he later died.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

They will release the victim’s name after an autopsy and his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

