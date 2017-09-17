Police: Man wounded in SE Portland shooting overnight - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man wounded in SE Portland shooting overnight

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating after a shooting wounded a man in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast 119th and Stark just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they found signs of gunfire and several witnesses said they heard shots.

Officers soon learned the victim had already been taken to the hospital. Police said he’s seriously hurt but should survive.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything about what happened, contact Portland Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.