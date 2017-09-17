Police: Man wounded in SE Portland shooting overnight

Police are investigating after a shooting wounded a man in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast 119th and Stark just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they found signs of gunfire and several witnesses said they heard shots.

Officers soon learned the victim had already been taken to the hospital. Police said he’s seriously hurt but should survive.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything about what happened, contact Portland Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.