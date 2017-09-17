"Bridge of the Goddess" Race moved to Vancouver

A run that was supposed to take place in the Columbia River Gorge, was forced to move Saturday.

Organizers say the Eagle Creek Fire was too dangerous for the annual Bridge of the Goddess run to take place near Cascade Locks, so it was moved to Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington.

Roger Hicks, who owns a motel near the Bridge of the Gods, says his 29 rooms were completely booked because of the race. However, everyone had to cancel because the race moved locations, which was a big loss for his business.

During Saturday’s race, the FISH food bank in Hood River County collected donations at the park that went directly to the Cascade Locks Community and firefighters helping contain the Eagle Creek Fire.

"I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from these women, who trained hard, and wanted a place to run and an avenue to give back," said Paula Harkin, the Bridge of the Goddess Race Director.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.