Police: Man arrives at Portland hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a Portland hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to an area hospital emergency department on a report that a man had arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the victim’s vehicle in the 5000 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Police say there were multiple bullet strikes on the vehicle.

Investigators believe the victim drove his vehicle to that location and parked after the shooting. An acquaintance took him to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

Officers have not been able to locate where the shooting occurred. No suspect description is available.

Police say this is the third shooting Sunday morning in which someone was hit by gunfire.

One man was killed after a shooting in southeast Portland near Southeast 28th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. In a second shooting near Southeast 119th Avenue and Stark Street, one man also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point, investigators do not believe that the three shootings are related.

Based on information learned during the investigation, the Gang Enforcement Team has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.