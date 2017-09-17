Flash flood watch issued for Eagle Creek Fire, Whitewater Fire burn areas

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Eagle Creek Fire and Whitewater Fire burn areas.

The watch is in effect from late Sunday afternoon through just after midnight.

It includes Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood.

"Heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn areas," says Bill Burns, engineering geologist at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). "Be aware of the landslide hazard, and avoid burn areas."

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk, according to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries. Extreme caution should be used when traveling.

