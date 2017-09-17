Man arrested after holding woman against her will at Washington County home

A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he held a woman against her will at a home in Washington County.

At about 11:30 a.m., Washington County deputies were dispatched to a home in the 8800 block of Southwest 175th Avenue in the Cooper Mountain area. A caller from Yamhill County had reported that a woman was being held in the home against her will.

Deputies confirmed the reported information and also learned that the woman had a current restraining order against the man. They say the man had previous restraining order violations.

Due to officer safety concerns, the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Washington County Crisis Negotiations Unit were called to the scene. After they established contact with the man, he surrendered peacefully.

James Minor, 35, was arrested for violating a restraining order and will be booked into the Washington County Jail later Sunday night.

