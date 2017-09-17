Driver crashes into home near Albany

A driver fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into a home near Albany.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Linn County deputies responded to the 3400 block of Spicer Drive on a report that a car crashed into a home.

Deputies said a 1999 black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound on Spicer Drive at about 45 miles per hour when it failed to negotiate a corner. The car left the roadway, crossed the intersection at Redwood Street, went through a ditch and then struck the side of a home.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Raymond William Huffman of Lebanon, told deputies he was on his way home after work when he nodded off.

Huffman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

Deputies said Huffman was wearing his seat belt and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

He was cited for driving while suspended, no insurance and careless driving.

