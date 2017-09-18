Police investigating early-morning shooting in NE Portland

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight that left two people injured.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers from the East Precinct responded to reports of two people struck by gunfire in the 13600 block of East Burnside Street at 12:11 a.m. Monday.

When the officers arrived, they found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victims until medical personnel responded to the scene. Both victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, with the woman sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the man suffering minor injuries.

Officers said they located many bullet strikes to the victim’s car and believed the shooting occurred in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. After searching that area, officers found evidence of gunfire.

Investigators believe the victims were driving in that area when they were shot, then that the victims from to East Burnside Street and 136th Avenue and called the police.

The PPB noted that there is not believed to be a danger to the public at this time.

Investigators noted that at this time there is no description of the suspect in this incident. The Gang Violence Response Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

