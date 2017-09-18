On the Go with Joe at the Parade of Homes - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Parade of Homes

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
It is one of the most stunning “parades” in the Pacific Northwest, even if there are no marching bands or brightly-colored floats.

The Clark County Parade of Homes showcases some of the spectacular new houses built in southwest Washington.

Visitors can tour several amazing homes in The Meadows at Whipple Creek Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, including how to get a discount coupon for tickets, head to ClarkCountyParadeofHomes.com.

