Interfaith group protests outside Washington Co. courthouse over recent ICE arrests

A group of interfaith leaders gathered around the Washington County courthouse Monday morning saying they want to create a "sanctuary" around the courthouse.

The group, Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice or IMIrJ, said the demonstration came about after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested two undocumented immigrants last week.

According to ICE, the two men were leaving the courthouse after they had some legal proceedings here. Both had been charged with DUII, and officials with ICE told FOX 12 that both pleaded guilty.

This was not the first time ICE agents have arrested suspected undocumented immigrants in or near courthouses.

According to the ACLU of Oregon, there have been at least 10 ICE arrests at the Washington County court since April 8, 2017, when Chief Justice Tom Balmer or the Oregon Supreme Court requested to both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security that the practice be stopped.

Members of the IMIrJ call those arrests at the court predatory, saying that people should be able to take care of their fines or fees, legal matters or just any everyday business without fear of arrest.

That's why they said they want to create a kind of "sanctuary" around the courthouse to discourage those arrests by ICE agents.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.