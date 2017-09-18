Interfaith group protests outside Washington Co. courthouse over recent ICE arrests

A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
Don Fisher, who lives in a 1950s model, 34-foot wooden boat, recently received a notification from the Department of State Lands that he is trespassing.More >
Don Fisher, who lives in a 1950s model, 34-foot wooden boat, recently received a notification from the Department of State Lands that he is trespassing.More >
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >
A photo from Baldwin County circulating on social media this weekend is stirring some controversy.More >
A photo from Baldwin County circulating on social media this weekend is stirring some controversy.More >
Oregon State Police said the incident occurred at about 5:14 p.m. Saturday as the pilot was trying to land the plane at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip.More >
Oregon State Police said the incident occurred at about 5:14 p.m. Saturday as the pilot was trying to land the plane at the Nehalem Bay State Park airstrip.More >
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >
Police have arrested a Wisconsin man suspected of killing his wife and blowing up their home to try to cover up the crime.More >
Police have arrested a Wisconsin man suspected of killing his wife and blowing up their home to try to cover up the crime.More >
The Grant High School modernization project is now underway and that means out with the old and in with the new. But some of that old stuff is new again after the school donated it to local homeless women.More >
The Grant High School modernization project is now underway and that means out with the old and in with the new. But some of that old stuff is new again after the school donated it to local homeless women.More >
The flash flood watch is in effect from late Sunday afternoon through just after midnight.More >
The flash flood watch is in effect from late Sunday afternoon through just after midnight.More >
Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight that left two people injured.More >
Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight that left two people injured.More >