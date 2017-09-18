Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat takes on water near Coos Bay - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat takes on water near Coos Bay

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
COOS BAY, OR (AP) -

The U.S Coast Guard rescued two people after a fishing vessel took on water near Coos Bay.

The Coast Guard said it dispatched a crew from Station Coos Bay on Sunday night after getting a request from mariners aboard the Car Tanya that the boat was losing power.

The Coast Guard crew delivered a dewatering pump to the 58-foot fishing vessel and provided an escort until it lost power.

The crew then towed the vessel 13 miles back to Coos Bay. The Car Tanya lost radio communications during the tow, so the Coast Guard provided it with a handheld radio.

A post-rescue inspection found the fishing vessel to be in bad shape. It has been ordered to remain in port until repairs are made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.