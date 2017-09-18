Police: Man stole cigarettes from Beaverton store, left beer as payment

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into two Beaverton businesses and stealing two packs of cigarettes from one of them Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to two locations along Beaverton Hillsdale Highway after receiving a pair of alarm calls, one at 6:45 a.m. and the other at 7:03 a.m.

Police found a glass window was broken at one location and a glass door at the other.

At Paul’s Cigars, located at 10425 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, two packs of cigarettes were stolen.

Police said the suspect left “two bottles of beer as payment for the smokes.”

Officers located the suspect, identified as William Carmichael, walking not too far from the break-ins.

Police said Carmichael was found with cuts on his hands and he will be charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Carmichael will be booked into the Washington County Jail.

