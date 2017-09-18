Amazon to bring 1,000 jobs to Portland

Amazon has announced plans for a third Oregon fulfillment center.

The company said Monday that online orders will be filled, packed and shipped at the center based in Portland, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

“Amazon has embraced the value of our region as a great business environment, and we welcome the 1,000 quality jobs and benefits this new facility brings to Portland,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “Portland’s innovation and talented workforce are a perfect match for Amazon’s cutting-edge approach to customer service and support.”

The online retail giant previously announced plans to put similar warehouses in Troutdale and Salem.

“Our quick growth in the Beaver state is our drive to continue growing and innovating on behalf of customers," Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment Sanjay Shah said. "Fulfillment centers in the state will increase speed of delivery, expand inventory selection, and provide great Prime membership benefits. We are excited to better serve customers, and create 3,500 full-time jobs in Oregon.”

Amazon says it will employ more than 3,500 full-time fulfillment associates across the state when all locations open starting in 2018.

"Three Amazon fulfillment centers announced in three months adds to the company's already robust presence in Oregon, which includes Amazon Web Services, Prime Now, and sortation centers," Business Oregon director Chris Harder said. "Amazon could invest anywhere in the world, and they are showing over and over again that they believe Oregon is the place to build, innovate, and grow."

People interested in working at the new fulfillment center can find more information at AmazonDelivers.Jobs,

