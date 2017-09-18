Deputies: Teen hitchhikers arrested after stealing car, crashing in Tualatin

Two teenage hitchhikers were arrested after stealing a car, leading deputies on a chase and crashing in Tualatin, according to investigators.

Deputies responded to a Plaid Pantry store in Wilsonville at 6:26 a.m. Monday. A man said he had been approached by three teens who asked for a ride from Eugene to Portland.

The man said he stopped at the store in Wilsonville and went inside to buy some items. When he came back out, his car and the teens were gone.

A Clackamas County deputy spotted the 2007 Toyota Camry and attempted to stop it, but the driver took off. A chase ensued, but it was called off as the suspects continued on Southwest Boones Ferry Road into Tualatin.

Deputies then received a report that the speeding car crashed at Boones Ferry Road and Blake Street.

A 16-year-old suspect was caught at the scene and a second 17-year-old suspect was found hiding in a backyard, according to deputies. They were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

The third suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 503-723-449 or online at web3.clackamas.us and reference case 2017-24813.

Tualatin High School, Edward Byrom Elementary and Hazelbrook Middle School were placed in lockout as investigators searched for the suspects.

