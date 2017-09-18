Tualatin HS, Byrom Elementary and Hazelbrook MS placed on lockou - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin HS, Byrom Elementary and Hazelbrook MS placed on lockout as deputies search for suspect

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin High School, Edward Byrom Elementary and Hazelbrook Middle School were placed on a temporarily lockout midday Monday, district officials said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 12 that the lockout is due to a search in the area near the schools.

The sheriff’s office said a pursuit by deputies from Clackamas County ended in a crash with the suspect fleeing the scene.

As of 1:30 p.m., school district officials said all three lockouts were lifted. 

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

