Tualatin HS, Byrom Elementary and Hazelbrook MS placed on lockout as deputies search for suspect

Tualatin High School, Edward Byrom Elementary and Hazelbrook Middle School were placed on a temporarily lockout midday Monday, district officials said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 12 that the lockout is due to a search in the area near the schools.

The sheriff’s office said a pursuit by deputies from Clackamas County ended in a crash with the suspect fleeing the scene.

As of 1:30 p.m., school district officials said all three lockouts were lifted.

